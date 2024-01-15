[Watch] Ambati Rayudu joins MI Emirates squad ahead of ILT20

Indian Premier League (IPL) legend Ambati Rayudu has joined MI Emirates ahead of the International League T20 (IPLT20), scheduled to begin on January 19.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Rayudu could be seen warming up in the nets. MI Emirates captioned the post:

“Rayudu Garu is here! He is back in Blue and Gold!”

Rayudu will now play his second overseas T20 league after representing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2023 Caribbean Premier League. That participation came months after he retired from IPL.

He was also set to play for the Texas Super Kings in the inaugural Major League Cricket but later withdrew out due to personal reasons. Some reports also indicated that the middle-order batter had not completed the BCCI's mandatory cooling-off period before being eligible to participate in overseas leagues.

Ambati Rayudu has played 204 IPL games, scoring 4348 runs at a strike rate of 127.54, including one ton and 22 half-centuries. He won three trophies apiece with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Apart from IPL, Rayudu has represented India in 55 ODIs and six T20Is, scoring 1736 runs, including three tons and 10 half-centuries.

MI Emirates to begin 2024 ILT20 campaign against Dubai Capitals

MI Emirates will begin their 2024 ILT20 campaign against Dubai Capitals away from home on Saturday, January 20. All six teams will play 10 matches ahead of the knockout stage.

The Qualifiers will be played on February 13 and 15 in Sharjah and Dubai, respectively. The final is scheduled to take place in Dubai on February 17.

MI Emirates full squad for ILT20 2024:

New signed players: Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Corey Anderson, Kusal Perera, Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Waqar Salamkheil, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Asif Khan and Mohammad Rashid Khan.

Retained players: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Daniel Mousley, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Mckenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan, and Andre Fletcher.

MI Emirates had reached the qualifiers during the inaugural ILT20 season. They lost to eventual champions Gulf Giants in the second qualifier.

