Watch: Amonjot Kaur on-field brilliance helps MI gets rid off dangerous-looking Meg Lanning in WPL 2023 final 

Amanjot Kaur’s brilliant fielding effort helped Mumbai Indians (MI) get rid of Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Meg Lanning in the WPL 2023 final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (March 26).

That happened in the 12th over off Hayley Mathews’s bowling when an under-pressure Jess Jonassen ran out Lanning. The latter mistimed a punch to the right of cover, and the two batters paused before going for a single. Amanjot picked up the ball and fired a flat throw to wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia, who quickly collected the ball and got rid of the DC captain.

If the non-striker (Meg Lanning) had set off immediately, she would have completed the run. Lanning's dismissal was apparently the turning point of the first innings. She was keeping the scoreboard ticking before getting dismissed for 35 off 29. The right-hander’s dismissal left DC struggling at 74-5 in 11.4 overs.

Watch Lanning's dismissal below:

Meg Lanning's DC set 132-run target for MI in WPL 2023 summit clash

DC captain Meg Lanning won the toss but quickly lost the plot, as wickets continued to tumble, starting from the second over. Issy Wong destroyed the top-order with bouncers as Shafali Verma (11), Alice Capsey (duck) and Jemimah Rodrigues (9) played it straight into the hands of MI fielders.

Amelia Kerr then scalped a couple of wickets, including Marizanne Kapp (18 off 21), who had built a short partnership with Lanning but continued to struggle throughout her innings.

After Lanning's dismissal, Jonassen played straight back into the hands of bowler Mathews, ending DC’s hopes of putting a fighting score in the summit clash. Hayley Mathews finished with three wickets, leaving DC tottering at 79-9 in 16 overs.

A 52-run partnership for the tenth wicket between Shikha Pandey (27 off 17) and Radha Yadav (27 off 12) helped DC post 131-9 in their allotted 20 overs in the WPL 2023 final.

DC and MI playing XIs in WPL 2023 Final

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

