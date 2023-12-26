[Watch] An emotional Prasidh Krishna receives his maiden Test cap ahead of India vs South Africa 1st Test

India pacer Prasidh Krishna finally made his Test debut in the first match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26. With an injury to Mohammed Shami, the visitors have backed Prasidh to deliver the goods on debut.

In a video posted by BCCI, the Karnataka pacer was seen with a radiant smile as he accepted his maiden Test cap for India. The team members congratulated him in the huddle while head coach Rahul Dravid and speedster Jasprit Bumrah hugged him, wishing hum luck.

Rahul Dravid on Prasidh Krishna's potential

After handing Prasidh Krishna his Test debut, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid spoke to Star Sports about how the expectations of the team are from the speedster. He spoke about how special a moment it is for any debutant and is hopeful that Prasidh enjoys the occasion and doesn't take any pressure.

On this, Dravid said:

"Prasidh is a promising prospect, but we have to be realistic that this is his first Test match. He has not had a lot of first-class cricket to fall back on because of a number of reasons. But I am hoping he has a good game and enjoys himself. It is such a lovely moment when we give out a new cap to someone."

He further added:

"You need a little bit of luck as well in these conditions, there are lot of plays and misses, you want to be the one playing and missing, and hopefully, the opposition edging those same ones. I think there is a little bit of luck involved."

India lost both their set batters Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer after lunch on Day 1 with Kagiso Rabada providing both crucial breakthroughs. The visitors will hope they somehow scramble past the 200-run mark to stay in the game.

