[Watch] An unaware USA staff member teaches bowling to legendary pacer Dale Steyn 

Dale Steyn recently had an interesting interaction with a staff member in the USA. The former South African pacer is part of the ICC's official commentary panel for the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup, jointly hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America.

Cricket bowling zones have been set up near the venues of the World Cup to make the locals aware of the sport and its features.

One of the staff members present did not recognize Dale Steyn and went on to give him advice on bowling, appearing to think he was a local resident. Steyn went along without revealing himself and had a polite interaction with the person.

You can watch the video below:

Dale Steyn retired from all forms of cricket in August 2021 after a decorated international career spanning more than 16 years. He finished with 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an average of 22.95, including 26 five-wicket hauls.

In ODIs, the South African scalped 196 wickets across 125 games, with three 5-wicket hauls. He also played 47 T20Is and ended up with 64 wickets. Steyn is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers to play the game.

Rohit Sharma reveals his preparations for facing Dale Steyn during his playing days

In a recent conversation with Dubai Eye 103.8, Team India captain Rohit Sharma revealed that Steyn was the toughest bowler he faced in his career so far. Shedding light on his thought process and preparations he did before facing the iconic pacer, Rohit said:

"I have gone and watched his videos like 100 times before I went in to bat. That was Dale Steyn. He is an absolute legend of the game. And what he has achieved in his career is just superb to watch. And I have faced him many times. He was quick."

Sharma continued:

"He used to swing the ball at that pace, which is not easy. It is quite tough. And he was a fierce competitor. He just went out there wanting to do everything, to win every game and every session, so it was nice to come up against him. Not that I had much success against him but I enjoyed my battles."

What is your favorite spell of Dale Steyn in the last decade? Let us know in the comments section.

