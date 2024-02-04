[Watch] Anderson strikes twice in quick succession to dismiss both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2nd Test 

England's veteran seamer James Anderson uprooted Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's off-stump with a peach of a delivery early on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India on Sunday, February 4. He then followed it up by dismissing the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal, as the left-handed batter was caught in the slips.

Rohit Sharma was caught all ends up while playing inside the line and was stuck in his crease, as the ball moved a hint away from him after pitching, while Jaiswal was also victim to the outward movement after pitching.

The youngster looked to play a glorious drive against the delivery that was pitched full, but the marginal movement resulted in the outside edge coming into play. The ensuing chance was safely pouched by Joe Root at first slip.

Following a dismal Day 2 in Vishakapatnam, England got the ideal start on the moving day of the contest with the early wicket. Rohit Sharma had ditched his conservative approach from the first innings and had begun his second innings on a positive note.

However, the skipper, resuming his innings from his overnight score of 13, could not add to his tally while playing out eight deliveries on Day 3. Jaiswal ended up adding only a couple of runs from his overnight score of 15, and could not repeat his exploits from the first innings.

Have a look at both dismissals here:

James Anderson, who ran the show in the first innings with three wickets, is making the new ball talk in the second time of asking as well. The veteran, who is the sole seam bowling option in the side, is expected to come into play with the aging ball as well with reverse swing, just like Jasprit Bumrah showcased on Day 2.

Team India yet to recover from James Anderson's double strike early on Day 3

The Men in Blue were firmly in control after attaining a massive lead at the end of the first innings. However, the visitors are crawling back into the contest with a strong start to the proceedings on Day 3, with Anderson and the spinners giving India no room to operate.

After being reduced to 30-2 in the ninth over, Team India have the shaky duo of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill taking guard at the moment. The pair have already been tested by the England bowlers, with Gill surviving a few close LBW calls against Tom Hartley and James Anderson to remain at the crease.

How many wickets will James Anderson bag in the second innings of the second Test? Let us know what you think.

