[Watch] Andre Russell's blistering 12-ball 43 seals top-two finish for Comilla Victorians in BPL 2024

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell pulled out another of his sparkling finishing acts to help the Comilla Victorians win a crucial encounter against table-toppers Rangpur Riders in a BPL 2024 game on Tuesday, February 20.

Chasing 151 on a tricky Chattogram surface, Comilla slipped to 36/2 in the fifth over. However, a 65-run third-wicket partnership between Litton Das and Mahidul Islam steadied the ship.

Yet, the duo fell in quick succession to leave Comilla needing another 48 runs off 33 deliveries when Russell entered the arena. The power-hitter remained unfazed and destroyed the Rangpur bowling attack to score an unbeaten 43 off 12 balls to seal victory in only the 18th over.

His vintage knock included four boundaries and as many maximums, helping Comilla cross the finishing line with no further hurdles.

Here is a video of Russell's brutal finish:

Russell's onslaught ensured Comila a top-two finish, meaning two cracks in the playoffs for a final berth, with one league-stage game left.

The veteran all-rounder recently returned to the West Indian T20I side against England after a two-year hiatus. He was Player of the Match in his first outing upon return and helped the Windies eventually pull off a 3-2 series win.

Russell also scored a breathtaking 71 off 29 deliveries in the final game of the recently concluded Australian T20Is to help the Caribbean side avoid a series whitewash.

"We went back to the hotel and had a good team discussion" - Andre Russell

Andre Russell spoke about the importance of the win against Rangpur Riders following their 12-run defeat against the Sylhet Sixers in the previous fixture.

Apart from the powerful finish with the bat, the 35-year-old also produced figures of 3/20 on the bowling front to win the Player of the Match award.

At the post-match presentation after the win, Russell said:

"This game was very important for us. We lost yesterday. We went back to the hotel and had a good team discussion. The bowlers and batters planned for today, it was a very good team effort from us. When I bowled the first over, my body was feeling good, I said to the skip, whenever you are ready, I'm ready. I wanted the ball."

"Happy to contribute with three wickets and withthe bat as well. As an allrounder that's what I'm known for - bowling and batting. Firstly bowling was amazing and now the batting," he added.

Coming off the Australia T20I series, Russell has played in only the two games in BPL 2024.

Comilla will take on Fortune Barishal in an inconsequential final league game on Friday, February 23, before facing the Rangpur Riders again in Qualifier 1 three days later.

