[WATCH] Andre Russell smashes six sixes in a row for Trinbago Knight Riders in 6IXTY tournament

West Indies’ power-hitter Andre Russell gave yet another demonstration of his batting skills, clobbering six sixes in a row in a game in the 6IXTY tournament. Representing the Trinbago Knight Riders against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, the dashing batter clobbered 72 runs off 24 balls in Basseterre on Saturday.

The 34-year-old struck eight sixes in his innings, apart from five fours. Six off his maximums came off consecutive deliveries. In the seventh over of the innings, Russell hammered the last four balls from Dominic Drakes for sixes.

He clubbed two more sixes off the first two deliveries in the next over bowled by Jon-Russ Jaggesar. There is no switching of ends after each over as per the rules of 6IXTY.

The West Indian all-rounder hit another four before being dismissed in the same over. The right-handed batter ended his innings with a strike rate of exactly 300. Watch the video of Russell’s blitz below:

𝗔𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆𝗮⎊ @StarkAditya_



8 SIXES and 5 FOURS.

@TKRiders Andre Russell SIX SIXES off consecutive SIX balls in the SIXTY tournament.8 SIXES and 5 FOURS. Andre Russell SIX SIXES off consecutive SIX balls in the SIXTY tournament.8 SIXES and 5 FOURS.@TKRiders https://t.co/jBKyzqwPOj

Russell’s brilliance lifted the Trinbago Knight Riders to 155 for 5 in their 10 overs. Tim Seifert contributed 22 off 13 and Tion Webster 22 off 10. Seekkuge Prasanna also chipped in with 19 off 5.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots fall short despite Sherfane Rutherford’s brilliance

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots went hard in the chase, but fell short of the target by three runs. Andre Fletcher (33 off 15) got the chasing side off to a confident start. Sherfane Rutherford slammed 50 in only 15 deliveries, clobbering seven sixes. Drakes also impressed, scoring an unbeaten 33 in only 10 balls. However, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots ended up on 152 for 4.

It was Russell who ended Rutherford’s blazing knock in the eighth over. He ended up with figures of 1 for 41 from two overs, while Anderson Phillip stood out with 3 for 17.

Trinbago Knight Riders @TKRiders

Sherfane Rutherford 50 off 15 balls (7x6, 1x4)



300+ runs in 120 balls - What a game of cricket tonight in



#WeAreTKR #CricketsPowerGame #CPL22 Andre Russell 72 off 24 balls (8x6, 5x4)Sherfane Rutherford 50 off 15 balls (7x6, 1x4)300+ runs in 120 balls - What a game of cricket tonight in #The6ixty Andre Russell 72 off 24 balls (8x6, 5x4)Sherfane Rutherford 50 off 15 balls (7x6, 1x4)300+ runs in 120 balls - What a game of cricket tonight in #The6ixty! 🔥#WeAreTKR #CricketsPowerGame #CPL22 https://t.co/c5Cj8zJfoH

As the name suggests, in the 6IXTY, the batting side has six wickets instead of ten. Also, 60 deliveries (10 overs) will be bowled in an innings. The first five overs of each innings will be bowled from one end, and the remaining five from the other.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert