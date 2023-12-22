[Watch] Andre Russell takes a sharp return catch to dismiss Rehan Ahmed for a golden duck in ENG vs WI 5th T20I

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell took a sharp return catch to dismiss Rehan Ahmed in the T20I series decider against England at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Friday.

Russell, who made his international return in the five-match rubber against England, played a huge role in West Indies' win to secure the five-match series by a 3-2 margin. He returned figures of 2-25 off his four overs as the hosts restricted Jos Buttler and company to 132 runs in the first innings.

Both of his wickets came in the penultimate over of the innings, where he conceded only four runs. After dismissing Chris Woakes to begin the over, Russell bowled a low full toss, coming around the wicket, to the new batter at the crease, Rehan Ahmed. The youngster tried to go for a slog but did not get the desired connection.

Russell clutched the ball on his followthrough, keeping it close to his body while tumbling onto the pitch with the momentum and completed the catch. He appeared to have done some damage to his finger at first but shook it off to complete his spell.

Have a look at the catch right here:

Expand Tweet

Russell came out to bat as well just when the contest was evenly poised. However, he could not make an impact after being dismissed for three runs off eight deliveries.

Luckily for the West Indies, the level-headed Shai Hope (43* off 43 balls) stood till the end with a composed knock to see the side through.

Andre Russell ended with 105 runs and seven wickets in the five-match T20I series against England

Andre Russell played his first international contest since the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He has expressed a desire to play in the 2024 T20 World Cup on home soil as well, with the England series proving to be the perfect start.

The all-rounder grandly made his comeback, scoring a quickfire 29 and picking up three wickets to be adjudged Player of the Match in the first T20I. While he did concede 66 runs in the second game, he stepped up with a fifty in the fourth match of the series.

His tally of seven wickets in the series was the highest for the West Indies, and overall he was only second to newly crowned No.1-ranked T20I spinner Adil Rashid (nine wickets).

