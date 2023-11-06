[WATCH] Angelo Mathews becomes the first batter in international cricket to be timed out during SL vs BAN 2023 ODI World Cup clash 

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews was dismissed without facing a delivery and was timed out during the 2023 ODI World Cup league-stage encounter between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Mathews came out to bat following the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over of the innings. He walked out to the middle with the wrong helmet and called for a replacement right after reaching the crease, but before marking his guard.

The entire endeavour was conducted at a leisurely pace which did not go down well with Shakib Al Hasan and company. Bangladesh felt that they were well within their rights to appeal a timed-out dismissal.

According to the rules, if the new batter does not take the crease within a certain time of the fall of the previous dismissal, then he can be subjected to the timed-out mode of dismissal.

"After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out," the rule states.

Angelo Mathews tried to voice his issue to the umpire as well as the Bangladesh team, repeatedly gesturing towards the broken strap on his helmet. However, Shakib Al Hasan chose not to withdraw his appeal, resulting in the Lankan all-rounder walking back to the pavilion.

He cut a frustrating figure as he threw the helmet after crossing the boundary ropes and was consoled by coach Chris Silverwood and other members of the Sri Lankan contingent.

Have a look at the controversial moment right here:

Mathews' dismissal marked the first time that a batter was dismissed timed out in international cricket. Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis was seen having a conversation with the Bangladesh head coach Chamika Hathurasinghe as well as the fourth umpire.

Angelo Mathews came into the World Cup as an injury replacement

The veteran all-rounder was originally not part of Sri Lanka's squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 1996 World Cup winners were hit with an injury crisis right from the build-up to the tournament and even lost the services of their captain Dasun Shanaka midway through the campaign.

Angelo Mathews came in as a replacement for the injured Matheesha Pathirana. He has played four matches in the tournament so far, starting with the team's triumph over England, where he ended with figures of 2-14.

Was Shakib Al Hasan right not to withdraw his appeal against Angelo Mathews? Let us know what you think.