[Watch] Angry Shakib Al Hasan storms onto the field to confront the umpire in Bangladesh Premier League 

Fortune Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan lost his cool during his team's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2023) fixture against the Rangpur Riders on Tuesday, January 10.

The incident took place after the Barishal openers walked out to bat during their run chase. There seemed to be some confusion as Shakib was seen trying to communicate something to the batters even before the first ball was bowled.

The veteran all-rounder ultimately stormed onto the field and was captured having an animated conversation with the umpire. The issue seemed to be resolved after Shakib's chat with the on-field official. The match resumed after a slight delay.

Watch the video of Shakib Al Hasan's altercation with the umpire below:

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side secured their maiden victory as they chased down Rangpur's 158-run total in the final over with six wickets to spare. With one win to their name from two matches, Barishal are currently placed fourth in the BPL 2023 points table.

Shakib Al Hasan was also involved in a verbal spat with umpire during Fortune Barishal's opening encounter

Shakib Al Hasan has often been spotted venting his frustration at on-field officials over the years, especially while playing domestic cricket in Bangladesh.

The 35-year-old was involved in a similar incident during Fortune Barishal's opening fixture of the ongoing BPL 2023 on Saturday, January 7. The southpaw was visibly upset over a call.

During the 16th over of the match, Shakib ended up screaming at the square leg umpire for failing to spot a wide. He was seen suggesting to the official that it was a clear wide ball with his hand gestures.

However, the leg umpire was unperturbed by the player's antics and did not change his decision. A frustrated Shakib proceeded back to the crease to face the next delivery.

The star all-rounder will next be seen in action during Barishal's third league match of the season on Friday, January 13, where they will take on Chattogram Challengers.

