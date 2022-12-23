[WATCH] Angry Virat Kohli gives Rishabh Pant a stare after surviving run-out following a mix-up

Team India batter Virat Kohli escaped a run-out on Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday, December 23. He was involved in a mix-up with keeper-batter Rishabh Pant on the last ball before the lunch session and ended up giving his partner a stare after the close shave.

Kohli’s dismissal would have put India in big trouble in the Test. Resuming their first innings at 19/0 in response to Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 227, the visitors lost both their openers cheaply to left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. The bowler also dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for 24 to reduce India to 72/3.

On the last ball before the lunch break on Day 2, Kohli flicked Mehidy Hasan Miraz to mid-on and was keen on taking a quick single. However, Pant wasn’t interested and sent him back.

In the end, Kohli had to put in a dive at the keeper's end to ensure his safety. He wasn’t too pleased with Pant’s refusal for the run and ended up staring at his batting partner as he completed his dive.

India went to Lunch at Day 2 on 86/3, still trailing Bangladesh by 141 runs.

India’s lose Kohli cheaply after lunch

India suffered a major setback at the start of the second session on Day 2 as Kohli was dismissed for 24 off 73 balls. The batter poked at a length ball from Taskin Ahmed and was caught behind.

India’s bowlers did exceedingly well on Day 1 of the Dhaka Test to bowl out Bangladesh for 227. However, they needed to put up a good show with the bat as well to consolidate their position on Day 2. The first session, however, belonged to Bangladesh as Taijul sent back India’s top three.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul’s poor run continued as he was dismissed for 10. The right-handed batter chipped down the track to the left-arm spinner but was struck on the front pad. After the on-field refused to raise his finger, Bangladesh took the DRS and got the decision overturned.

Shubman Gill was also trapped lbw for 20 as he tried to sweep Taijul but completely missed the ball. The left-arm spinner struck for the third time in the session when he got the wicket of Pujara for 24. The India No.3 batter was caught at short leg as he attempted to defend a fullish delivery.

