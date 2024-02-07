[Watch] Anil Kumble reminisces his 10/74 against Pakistan on 25th anniversary

Former India captain Anil Kumble reminisced his 10-wicket exploit with the ball against Pakistan on the 25th anniversary of the occasion on Wednesday, February 7.

The legendary spinner had finished with unbelievable figures of 10/74 during the second Test against Pakistan in Delhi on February 7, 1999. That came despite Kumble playing with a broken jaw.

The leg-spinner spun a web for the batters after the visitors shared a century partnership for the first wicket. The hosts won that match by 212 runs to level the two-match Test series 1-1.

With that, Kumble became only the second bowler (at that time) in Tests to pick up 10 wickets in an innings after Jim Laker (England vs Australia in 1956). Only three bowlers, including Ajaz Patel (New Zealand vs India in 2021), jointly hold the elusive record.

Kumble wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“25 years since this magical day! Time truly flies, but the memories as vivid as ever. Grateful for the love and support!”

In the video, Kumble said:

“Pakistan were cruising at 100 for no loss, so it was all up to the spinners, the bowlers to do the job.”

“I was destined to get 10 wickets” – Anil Kumble on playing with a broken jaw against Pakistan

Anil Kumble, in a 2015 interview, said that he was destined to pick up 10 wickets against Pakistan. He pointed out that his shoulder was fine, so he decided to bowl despite a broken jaw. He told DNA:

“I don't think they were all planned. I was destined to get 10 wickets. And the jaw was something that I always felt, 'If my shoulder was fine, I would try to bowl,' that's all. And my shoulder was fine. It was quite painful, though. The thought of getting injured again and not having to play a part perhaps made me go there and bowl."

Anil Kumble is India’s leading wicket-taker in Tests, with 619 scalps in 132 matches. Ravichandran Ashwin is placed second with 499 wickets in 97 Tests.

Overall, Kumble picked up 953 wickets in 401 games, most for Team India in international cricket. He also captained India to three wins in 14 Tests, drawing six and losing five.

