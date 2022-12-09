[WATCH] Anjali Sarvani receives her India cap from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of 1st T20I against Australia

Left-arm medium-pacer Anjali Sarvani has been handed an India debut in the first T20I between India Women and Australia Women at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Friday, December 9. Sarvani was given her India cap by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the match.

Australia Women won the toss and opted to bowl in the first game of the five-match T20I series against India Women. Ahead of the match, the official Twitter handle of BCCI Women shared a video of Sarvani receiving her cap from Harmanpreet.

Meanwhile, India Women lost opener Shafali Verma for a brisk 21 off 10 balls. Shafali struck two fours and as many sixes before perishing to Ellyse Perry.

“She brings in experience from domestic cricket” - Harmanpreet Kaur on Anjali Sarvani

Speaking after losing the toss, India Women captain Harmanpreet admitted that she would have liked to have bowled first as well. She also opened up about debutant pacer Sarvani.

Harmanpreet stated:

“We wanted to bowl first. Batting isn't that bad. We have one debutant. Anjali has been good and she brings in experience from domestic cricket. We have different variety in bowling. We want to continue with some good momentum.”

Speaking on the eve of the series, the Indian skipper also opened up on the decision to replace coach Ramesh Powar with former Indian all-rounder Hrishikesh Kanitkar. The hard-hitting batter asserted:

"I have always enjoyed working with Ramesh sir and we have grown as a team under him and learnt a lot. It's a BCCI decision to move him to NCA and have him work as spin-bowling coach. Hrishi sir is there with us and we had a very good experience with him in Sri Lanka. He brings in a lot of experience and we are only looking forward. We are in right hands.”

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c &wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

