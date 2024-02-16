[Watch] Annabel Sutherland receives standing ovation for scoring a double century in AUS-W vs SA-W one-off Test

Australia Women’s all-rounder Annabel Sutherland received a standing ovation for scoring a double century against South Africa Women on Day 2 of the one-off Test in Perth on Friday (February 16). The right-handed batter scored 210 runs off 256 balls, an innings filled with two sixes and 27 boundaries.

With that, she became the third Australian player to score a double century in Women’s Tests after her teammate Ellyse Perry (213* vs England Women in 2017) and MAJ Goszko (204 vs ENG-W in 2001).

In a video shared by the Australia Women’s Cricket Team on X (formerly Twitter):

“Test 200! What a moment for Annabel Sutherland.”

Overall, nine players have scored double century in Women’s Tests. They are Kiran Baluch (242), Mithali Raj (214), KL Rolton (209), Tammy Beaumont (208), KE Flavell (204) and J Broadbent (200).

Annabel Sutherland steals the show as Australia Women take massive lead over South Africa

Annabel Sutherland stole the show as Australia Women took a massive lead over South Africa on Friday.

At the time of writing, Australia were 571/8 after 124.5 overs, with Kim Garth and Alana King at the crease. The Aussies have stretched their first innings lead to 495 runs.

Masabata Klass picked up three wickets for the Proteas, while Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tryon shared two wickets each.

Earlier on Day 1, Australia Women’s captain Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney shared a 155-run partnership to help the hosts recover from 12/3.

Healy scored 99 off 124 deliveries, including 16 boundaries. Beth Mooney hit 78 off 109, with the help of 13 boundaries. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Gardner also chipped in with 65 off 10, smashing nine boundaries.

Batting first, South Africa were bundled out for 76 in 31.2 overs. Sune Luus top-scored with 26 (45), while Masbata Klass 10 (25), was the other batter to reach double digits.

Darcie Brown bagged a five-wicket haul for Australia, while Annabel Sutherland and Tahlia McGrath picked up three and two wickets, respectively.

Follow the AUS-W vs SA-W one-off Test live score and updates here.

