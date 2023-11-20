[Watch] Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty are distraught as India succumb to defeat in the 2023 World Cup final

Team India suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket loss to Australia in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Aussies chased down 241 runs in 43 overs to lift their sixth ODI World Cup title and silence the packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

Before the start of the game, there was a lot of anticipation and excitement as all roads led to Ahmedabad. The crowd also witnessed several dignitaries, including wives of Indian cricketers, former cricketers, and Bollywood actors.

The game didn't unfold as expected as the Men in Blue suffered a defeat and the entire country was heartbroken. Immediately after the match concluded, the cameraman panned to the part of the gallery where the wives of Indian cricketers were sitting, and Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were seen completely distraught.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Speaking of the game, India could muster only 240 runs in 50 overs after being asked to bat first. Rohit Sharma (47 off 31) once again produced a fiery start before half-centuries from Virat Kohli (54) and KL Rahul (66) helped the hosts post a somewhat fighting total.

While it looked like a proper game was on the cards, the pitch changed drastically in the second half, with the dew setting in. Despite being reduced to 47/3, Australia fought back hard and cake-walked the run chase. Travis Head (137) played a sensational knock, with Marnus Labuschagne chipping in with an unbeaten 58 to see the Aussies through.

"It wasn't supposed to be" - Team India skipper Rohit Sharma after the World Cup final loss

Team India started the final as favorites on the back of 10 consecutive wins. But one can't count out Australia in a final as Pat Cummins and company stunned the hosts to comfortably win the game in the end.

A dejected-looking Rohit Sharma stated that the players tried everything but it wasn't meant to be. Talking to host broadcasters after the game, Rohit remarked:

"The result has not gone our way. We were not good enough today. We tried everything but it wasn't supposed to be," he said.

The Men in Blue will now shift their focus on the five-match T20I series against Australia, starting on November 23.