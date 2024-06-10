[Watch] Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh celebrate joyously by clapping after India's hard-fought victory vs Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup

Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh attended the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. They were in the stands at the venue to cheer for India and their husbands, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

After being asked to bat first, India were bundled out for 119 in 19 overs on a tricky surface. Indian bowlers then put on a wonderful show to restrict Pakistan to 113/7 in 20 overs to help their side win the match by six runs.

Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah led the way with an impactful three-wicket spell. Hardik Pandya supported him by picking up two wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel scalped a wicket each.

Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh enjoyed the action from the stands. They were elated after India won the match as they were spotted clapping in joy with beaming smiles.

You can watch Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's winning celebrations in the below posts:

"We had to be disciplined with the ball"- India pacer Jasprit Bumrah after his match-winning spell vs Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup

At the post-match presentation, Jasprit Bumrah received the Player of the Match award for his sensational spell of 4-0-14-3. Reflecting on the win and his performance, he said:

"It feels really good. We felt we were a little under-par. When the sun came out, the wicket got a bit better and we had to be disciplined with the ball against a team like Pakistan. (On his game-plan) Tried to keep it simple. The wicket did get better and the swing was less. Tried to hit the seam more and focussed on the execution. The ball came out really well."

On the crowd support and the road ahead in the tournament, Bumrah added:

"It felt really good. Did not feel like we were not playing in India. The people were really loud and that gives us energy in the field too. (On the plan for the upcoming matches) Focus on the now. We have played two games, played really good cricket. Nothing changes, you just stick to your processes and try your best."

India will square off against the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup on Wednesday (June 12) at the same venue in New York.

