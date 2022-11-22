[Watch] Arshdeep Singh cleans up Ish Sodhi with a scorching yorker in third IND vs NZ T20I

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh's stock continues to rise as he put in yet another prolific performance in the ongoing tour of New Zealand.

After a relatively successful T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Australia, the youngster notched figures of 0/29 in the second T20I. He followed it up with career-best figures of 4/37 in the series finale.

The crowning jewel of his spell arguably came in the form of his perfect yorker in his final over to send back Ish Sodhi for a first-ball duck. Arshdeep was assigned the task of bowling the penultimate over of the innings just as New Zealand began to crumble.

He began the over by claiming the wicket of Daryl Mitchell with a potent bouncer as Rishabh Pant pouched a good catch behind the wickets. The left-arm seamer made it two in two by nailing the yorker to perfection, leaving Ish Sodhi no chance of putting bat to ball as he castled the stumps.

Watch the video of the dismissal right below:

Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj ran riot to enforce a collapse in the death overs. New Zealand were poised for a big score at 130/3 at one stage, but lost their last seven wickets for just 30 runs in a major death over fumble.

Arshdeep Singh has claimed 33 T20I wickets since his debut in July

Arshdeep Singh made his debut during the tour of England earlier this year. He received his maiden call-up on the back of his heroics in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for the Punjab Kings.

He has gone from strength to strength since his maiden appearance. Venturing into the national scene primarily for his ability in the death overs, he has shone with the new-ball as well, swinging it both ways with precision.

He recorded his best-ever figures in the third T20I against New Zealand, beating his previous best of 3/12. He currently has 33 T20I wickets in 21 matches at an economy of 8.17.

Team India need to chase 161 runs to claim the bilateral series by a 2-0 margin before moving onto the three-match ODI series.

Is Arshdeep Team India's find of the year? Let us know what you think.

