[Watch] Aryan Juyal smashes the first century of UP T20 League 2024

On Monday, August 26, Aryan Juyal of the Gorakhpur Lions scored the first century of the UP T20 League 2024 in Match 2 against the Noida Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Noida Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first. Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla struck early, dismissing Gorakhpur Lions opener Abhisek Goswami for 13 in the fourth over.

Juyal, batting at No. 3, played a series of brilliant shots. The 22-year-old reached his half-century in 35 balls and took just 17 more to complete his century. He remained unbeaten on 104 from 54 balls, with 10 boundaries and five sixes.

Here’s the video of Aryan’s innings:

Juyal received strong support from Gorakhpur captain Dhruv Jurel, who contributed 70 off 46 balls with three boundaries and five sixes. Additionally, Akshdeep Nath added a quick 22* off 11 balls. The Gorakhpur Lions ended their innings at 218-2 after their 20 overs.

Brilliant bowling effort by Gorakhpur help them start UP T20 League 2024 campaign on a winning note

Chasing 219, the Noida Super Kings had a disastrous start, losing their top three batters — Rahul Rajpal for 1, Rahul Raj for 0, and Kavya Teotia for 0. Ankit Rajppot took two wickets, while Saurabh Kumar's fielding effort led to Rahul Raj's run-out.

Hannan Rizwan and captain Nitish Rana formed a 44-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Rizwan was dismissed by Shivam Sharma for 24. Soon after, Rana was out for 20 to Saurabh Kumar, leaving the Super Kings in a precarious position at 55-5 after 9.2 overs.

Mohammad Sharim delivered a spectacular performance towards the end, scoring 56 off 25 balls with one boundary and seven sixes. However, his efforts were not enough to alter the outcome, as the Noida Super Kings were bowled out for 127 in 17 overs, losing by 91 runs.

Shivam Sharma was the standout bowler for Gorakhpur, taking three wickets, while Ankit Rajpoot, Saurabh Kumar, and Vijay Yadav claimed two each.

