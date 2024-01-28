[Watch]  Astonishing scenes as Shamar Joseph bowls West Indies to a famous win over Australia in Brisbane

West Indies quick Shamar Joseph took an astonishing seven wickets to take the tourists to a famous victory in the second Test against Australia in Brisbane on Sunday (January 28). The right-arm seamer took the final wicket of Josh Hazlewood and wheeled away in celebration as the Caribbeans leveled the series with an eight-run win.

The dismissal occurred in the 51st over as Joseph was asked to bowl his 11th over on the bounce. With Steve Smith handing over the strike to Josh Hazlewood after a single, the youngster went round the wicket and uprooted the off-stump. With only nine runs required for victory, the hosts fell short and lost their first day-night Test in 11 matches.

The 24-year-old came into Day 4 after recovering from his toe injury suffered due to Mitchell Starc's searing yorker on the previous one. He didn't bowl at all on Day 3, with Australia going into stumps at 60-2, needing another 160 runs.

Shamar Joseph picks up 6 wickets in the first session on Day 4

Shamar Joseph (Image Credits: Getty)

The Guyanese made an impact in the first few overs of his bowling on Day 4, sending back Cameron Green and Travis Head in successive deliveries. The wicket of Green broke his half-century stand with Smith, while Head's first-ball duck meant that he had bagged a king pair.

He went on to dismiss Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins as the hosts went to dinner at 187-8, requiring 29 more. While Smith remained resolute and immovable at the crease, Lyon and Hazlewood couldn't quite hold the fort at the other end as the reigning World Test champions fell short.

Australia, nevertheless, retained the Frank Worrell Trophy and will turn their attention to the white-ball games against the West Indies. It was the Caribbeans' first Test win over Australia since 2003 and the only time they have emerged victorious in the format Down Under since 1997.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App