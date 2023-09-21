[WATCH] Australia reveal new dark green T20I kit for 2023-24 and traditional yellow ODI one ahead of 2023 World Cup

Australia revealed their new kits for the 2023-24 season for each format on Thursday, ahead of their three-match ODI series against India.

The Test kit looked nearly identical to the one used for the 2022-23 season. For ODIs, the shirt was completely golden-yellow with dark green under-sleeves. While the previous ODI kit had an indigenous art pattern on the belly, the new one has one in deep orange near the waist on either side.

The T20I kit is remarkably different than the previous one. It's a collarless T in a deep bottle green shade with yellow under sleeves and an indigenous art pattern on the waist. The previous one was yellow with a big art pattern on the front and black sleeves.

The shirts are available at cricket.com.au's store priced between AUD 109.95-129.95 (₹5,850-6915).

Australia men's 2023-24 season will involve three ODIs against India from September 22-27, the 2023 World Cup, another five-T20I series in India, and rubbers against Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand, and England.

The women's team, on the other hand, will play a limited-overs series against West Indies from October 1 and then host South Africa for an all-format tour.

Australia's men's 2023 World Cup schedule

The cricketing country's biggest assignment for the season is the men's World Cup in India. Despite suffering from injuries to a few key players, Australia are still seen as one of the biggest challengers to the trophy.

Their players have ample experience of playing in India in the IPL and bilaterals and the team looks to have all bases covered for the likely conditions they'll find in the country. Here's their schedule for the tournament (all timings in IST):

Match 1: October 8 - vs India, Chennai, 2 pm

Match 2: October 12 - South Africa, Lucknow, 2 pm

Match 3: October 16 - Sri Lanka, Lucknow, 2 pm

Match 4: October 20 - Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2 pm

Match 5: October 25 - Netherlands, Delhi, 2 pm

Match 6: October 28 - New Zealand, Dharamsala, 10:30 am

Match 7: November 4 - England, Ahmedabad, 2 pm

Match 8: November 7 - Afghanistan, Mumbai, 2 pm

Match 9: November 11 - Bangladesh, Pune, 10:30 am