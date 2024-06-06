[Watch] Australia’s Marcus Stoinis hits four 6s in an over against Pakistan-born Oman player Mehran Khan in T20 World Cup match

Australia star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis delivered with the bat and ball against Oman in their 2024 T20 World Cup game at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday (June 6). The right-hander smashed an unbeaten 67 runs off 36 balls at a strike rate of 186.11, including six maximums and two boundaries. He also shared a 102-run partnership with David Warner to help Australia recover from 50/3 and reach 164/5.

During his knock, Stoinis smashed four sixes in an over against Pakistan-born player from Oman, Mehran Khan. The incident took place in the 15th over of Australia’s innings. Stoinis survived the first ball as Ayaan Khan lost his balance and crashed onto the boundary skirting.

The right-hander then smashed a huge maximum over long-on. He deposited the last two sixes over the bowler’s head and long-on to finish off the over in style. The over yielded 26 runs.

Trending

Watch the video below:

Stoinis had a breakthrough IPL 2024 season, scoring 388 runs in 14 matches. He single-handedly won a game for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scoring 124* off 63 balls.

Marcus Stoinis’ all-round performance helps Australia beat Oman by 39 runs

A clinical all-round display from Marcus Stoinis helped Australia beat Oman by 39 runs in their 2024 T20 World Cup opener.

Batting first, Australia posted 164/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Stoinis, David Warner starred with the bat, scoring 56 off 51 deliveries with the help of a maximum and six boundaries. Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, and Tim David chipped in with 14 (21), 12 (10), and nine (four), respectively. Glenn Maxwell departed for a golden duck.

Mehran Khan was the pick of Oman bowlers, returning with figures of 2/38, while Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah bagged one wicket each.

In response, Oman managed 125/9. Ayaan Khan top-scored with 36 off 30, while Mehran Khan chipped in with 27 off 16. Meanwhile, Captain Aqib Ilyas and Shakeel Ahmed were the other two batters to reach double digits.

Marcus Stoinis emerged as the leading wicket-taker, finishing with exceptional figures of 3/19. Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, and Adam Zampa bagged two wickets apiece.

Expand Tweet

Australia will next play against defending champions England at the same venue on Saturday (June 8).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback