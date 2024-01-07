[Watch] “Australians can’t pronounce K” - Wasim Akram’s hilarious take on Aussies struggling to pronounce “Fakhar”

A video of former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram having a fun conversation with Australian commentators over their difficultly in pronouncing the name "Fakhar" is going viral on social media.

Akram was part of the commentary panel for the recently concluded three-match Test series between Australia and Pakistan. While the latter were drubbed 3-0 in the series, Akram had plenty of fun during his stint in the commentary box.

The X handle of Triple M Cricket has shared a hilarious video of Akram in which he is seen trolling Aussie commentators over their struggles in pronouncing the name “Fakhar” in the right manner. The Pakistan legend is heard telling a fellow Aussie commentator:

“There’s another name you guys mess up as well. Try pronounce Fakhar.”

The query from Akram left the commentary box in splits. The 57-year-old then went on to narrate an anecdote about his wife Shaniera and added:

“So Shaniera came to Pakistan and my son’s friend’s name was Fakhar. He brought his friend who was about 12-year-old and he said, ‘this is my friend, Fakhar’. She said, ‘hang on a minute’. Because Australians can’t pronounce K in their language, it took her about two years to pronounce his name.”

During the entertaining conversation, another clip was played in which former Australian batter Mark Waugh was stunned on learning that the name of a Pakistan cricketer was “Fakhar” [Zaman].

Wasim Akram recently slammed a fan for a derogatory comment on his wife

Akram was in the news recently when he hit out at a fan for making a derogatory comment about his wife Shaniera. The former Pakistan captain had shared a picture with his wife Shaniera on his Instagram handle, wishing everyone a Happy New Year. He wrote:

"Here’s hoping for a better year! Wishing you and your families all the love, safety and prosperity for 2024, all the best from my family to yours.”

One of the fans, however, left a derogatory comment about Shaniera on the post. An unhappy Akram called him out and replied:

"You think that’s the appropriate thing to say? I wish to meet your parents and tell them what have they created total douche.”

Akram is considered among the greatest bowlers to have played the game of cricket. He represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and 356 ODIs, claiming 414 and 502 wickets, respectively.

