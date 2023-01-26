[Watch] Axar Patel grooves to 'Maan Meri Jaan' with fiance Meha Patel at their sangeet ceremony

Axar Patel showcased his dancing skills as he performed with his fiance Meha Patel on the popular song 'Maan Meri Jaan' during their sangeet ceremony on Wednesday, January 25.

Axar and Meha were captured dancing to the tunes of the popular song. A number of background dancers were also present on stage with large heart-shaped cutouts in their hands.

Axar and Meha are reportedly set to tie the knot on Thursday, January 26. As per reports, the wedding ceremony will take place in the cricket star's hometown of Nadiad.

The two got engaged in January last year on Axar's birthday. The two often share pictures of each other on social media. Meha is a nutritionist by profession.

Axar Patel named in India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Axar Patel has impressed many with his impressive performances with both bat and ball across formats in recent times. In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, he successfully managed to carve a niche for himself in India's star-studded lineup.

The 29-year-old was not named in India's ODI and T20I squads for the ongoing home series against New Zealand. He was granted leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his marriage.

The talented all-rounder has been included in India's 17-member squad for the first two matches of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The four-match home Test series between India and Australia is set to commence on February 9 in Nagpur.

Axar, who has showcased tremendous form lately, is expected to play a major role in the crucial series. The left-arm spinner picked up eight wickets in the two-match series against Bangladesh in December last year and was the second-highest wicket-taker for India.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

