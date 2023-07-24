[Watch] Babar Azam and Co. welcome Mohammad Haris-led Emerging Asia Cup winners at team hotel, celebrate Pakistan A's victory in style

Pakistan captain Babar Azam welcomed the Mohammad Haris-led Pakistan A side at their team hotel in Colombo on Sunday (July 23) after they beat India A by 128 runs in the final.

In a video shared on YouTube, Pakistan’s senior side was seen celebrating the victory with the junior team by cutting a cake.

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan scored 352-8 in their allotted 50 overs after being asked to bat first. Tayyab Tahir top scored with 108 off 71, including 12 boundaries and four sixes. Meanwhile, openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub also chipped in with their half-centuries.

For India A, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Riyan Parag starred with the ball, bagging two wickets apiece. Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar and Nishant Sandhu scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, India were bundled out for 224 in 40 overs. Sufiyan Muqeem was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, returning figures of 3-66. Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal and Mehran Mumtaz bagged two wickets apiece. For India, Abhishek Sharma top scored with 61 off 51, including one six and five boundaries.

Earlier, Pakistan beat Nepal, United Arab Emirates in the group stage. They then beat Sri Lanka by 60 runs in the semifinal before beating India in the summit clash to avenge their eight-wicket loss in the group stage.

Pakistan to begin Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Nepal on August 30

Jay Shah @JayShah I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men's ODI #AsiaCup2023 , a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let's join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all. @ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/9uPgx6intP

Pakistan’s senior team, who're playing two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, will be in action in the Asia Cup soon.

Babar Azam and Co. begin their campaign against Nepal in Multan on Wednesday (August 30). They then play arch-rivals India at Pallekalle in Sri Lanka in their last group game. The two-time Asia Cup champions (2000 and 2012) will look to win the competiiton after 11 years.