[Watch] Babar Azam gets out via soft dismissal in PAK vs SL 2023 World Cup match

Pakistan captain Babar Azam failed to deliver with the bat in the 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 10.

The right-handed batter departed for just 10 runs off 15 balls, including a solitary boundary, caught behind by wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama.

The dismissal took place in the eighth over of Pakistan’s run chase. Dilshan Madhushanka bowled a fuller-length delivery that swung down the leg side.

Azam looked to glance it fine but only managed a slight edge. Samarawickrama moved to his left to complete the easy catch.

Watch Babar Azam's dismissal below:

With the dismissal, Lanka reduced Pakistan to 37-2 after 7.2 overs.

Babar Azam previously departed for just five runs against the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup opener. Surprisingly, Babar recently scored 80 and 90 in the warmup games against New Zealand and Australia, respectively.

Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s tons helped Sri Lanka set a 345-run target against Pakistan in World Cup match

Centuries from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickarama helped Sri Lanka post 344/9 in their allotted 50 overs after opting to bat first. Mendis scored 122 runs off 77 balls, including six maximums and 14 boundaries.

Samarawickrama also slammed 108 off 89 deliveries, including two sixes and 11 boundaries. Pathum Nissanka further chipped in with 51 off 61, comprising one six and seven boundaries.

Hasan Ali starred with the ball for Pakistan, finishing with figures of 4/71, while Mohammad Nawaz picked up two wickets. Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, Pakistan were 55/2 after 12 overs, with Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan at the crease.

Pakistan will next play against India in the high-voltage game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will face Australia at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on October 16.

