[Watch] Babar Azam makes heartening gesture by gifting his gloves to young girl ahead of SCG Test

Pakistan star Babar Azam made a heartwarming gesture by gifting his gloves to a young aspiring girl ahead of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The touching moment took place while Babar was returning from practice with fans waiting to click pictures with the former Pakistan captain.

As he clicked a picture with the young girl, her parents informed Babar about their plans to shift to Pakistan so that she could represent the nation in cricket down the road. Upon hearing this, Babar gifted his gloves to the girl, much to her delight.

Here is a video of the kind gesture by Babar Azam:

Babar is renowned for his kindness and sportsmanship, which has earned him a massive fan following over the years.

Yet, in the cricketing confines, things have gotten testy for Babar recently, with the cricketer's captaincy and batting form questioned since the ODI World Cup. It led to him relinquishing captaincy in all formats, leading to Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi being appointed for the role in Tests and T20Is, respectively.

Despite the drop in overall batting form, Babar remains the No.1 batter in the latest ODI rankings.

Babar Azam fell cheaply again in the first innings of the SCG Test

Pat Cummins got the better of Babar Azam once again in Tests.

Babar Azam's abysmal form on the field continued as he was dismissed for 26 in the first innings of the third and final Test in Sydney on January 3.

After winning the toss and batting first, Pakistan were immediately on the back foot at 4/2 in the second over. Babar released the pressure by playing a few glorious shots off the front and back foot during his 40-ball stay.

However, his nemesis Pat Cummins dismissed him for a third time in five innings in this series by trapping him LBW for 26. Despite being adjudged not out by the on-field umpire, the Aussies took matters upstairs with a DRS review and were rewarded with the decision overturned.

It continued a dismal tour for Babar, with the batter failing to score a single half-century in five innings. The classy batter has scored only 103 runs thus far in the series at a paltry average of 20.60.

As a result, Pakistan fell into a 0-2 hole and will look to avoid a 17th consecutive Test defeat in Australia and a series whitewash.

Currently, they find themselves in a battle at 220/6 in 52 overs after struggling at 47/4 at one stage. Mohammad Rizwan led the recovery with a defiant 88 off 103 deliveries, while Agha Salman is still batting on 49* off 62 balls.

