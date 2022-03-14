[Watch] Babar Azam miscues a big shot as debutant Mitchell Swepson gets maiden Test wicket

Debutant Australian leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson couldn't have asked for a better player as his first dismissal in Test cricket than Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. It all happened on the first delivery of the 49th over when Azam danced down the track in an attempt to deposit the 28-year-old for a huge six over his head.

However, Azam failed to time his shot and ended up skying the ball high in the air. Usman Khawaja made no mistake in safely poaching it at wide mid-off.

Watch Babar Azam's dismissal below:

Babar's vigil came to an end at a 79-ball 36, which left the home side reeling at 118-9, in response to Australia's first innings total of 556-9.

Meanwhile, Swepson added another wicket to his tally. He trapped a dangerous-looking Shaheen Shah Afridi for a breezy 25-ball 19 to bundle the hosts out for a mere 148 in just 53 overs. Swepson finished with figures of 2/32 in nine overs.

Mitchell Starc sets the tone as Australia demolish Pakistan for 148

Meanwhile, Australia have decided against enforcing the follow-on despite having a first-innings lead of 408 runs.

They are in a position to dictate proceedings is large because of left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc, who produced an exhibition of fast reverse-swing bowling on the third afternoon.

Starc landed dual body blows on Pakistan when he dismissed the centurion from the last game, Azhar Ali, and Fawad Alam on consecutive deliveries, reducing them to 60/4 in 25 overs.

Skipper Pat Cummins removed wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for a 13-ball 6. Meanwhile, Starc and Cameron Green sent back Sajid Khan and Faheem Ashraf, respectively, to ensure that Babar did not have any reliable partner to stitch a partnership with.

The last pair of Shaheen and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (20* off 35 deliveries) provided some fireworks to give Pakistan fans something to cheer for. However, Swepson ended the party as he trapped the former leg-before wicket.

Starc proved to be the most effective bowler for the visitors as he finished with figures of 13-5-29-3. He was followed by Swepson, who claimed two wickets. Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Green claimed one each.

