[WATCH] Babar Azam takes on Shahid Afridi in a game of snooker

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was seen going face-to-face with former all-rounder Shahid Afridi in a game of snooker recently. A video of the same is doing the rounds on social media.

Babar will be seen in action soon when Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in a two-match away Test series. The first Test will be played in Galle from July 16 to 20 and the second in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, July 6, a Twitter user shared a video of Babar and Afridi taking on each other in a game of snooker. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Imam-ul-Haq can also be seen in the short clip.

While uploading the video, the user wrote:

“Lala [Afridi] always hosts Pakistan's team at his place whenever they are in Karachi.”

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi going head-to-head in a snooker match. Lala aways hosts Pakistan's team at his place whenever they are in Karachi Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi going head-to-head in a snooker match. Lala aways hosts Pakistan's team at his place whenever they are in Karachi ❤️ https://t.co/mo1WyWKDkC

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s squad for the Sri Lanka tour will mark the red-ball comeback of Shaheen Afridi. Incidentally, the left-arm pacer sustained a knee injury in July 2022 during Pakistan’s previous visit to Sri Lanka.

“Babar is a matter of pride for me” - Mickey Arthur

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur has confirmed that he backed Babar to continue as team captain even as rumors of his sacking began doing the rounds. As per reports, Arthur discussed the same with former PCB chief Najam Sethi.

He was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan:

"Babar is a matter of pride for me. The way he has developed as a world class batsman and matured as a leader. Our entire new philosophy of playing cricket the 'The Pakistani Way' revolves around Babar.”

Arthur also added that he wasn’t in favor of too many changes in the team as it would affect the stability of the side.

He further commented:

"There is a lot of chopping and changing in Pakistan cricket, in terms of selection as well as coaching roles. I wanted to bring stability in the Pakistan team. It is about everyone knowing that I and the rest of the management totally back Babar in whatever decision he takes and about everyone being there to watch each other's back.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



Seems as if Shahid Afridi won the contest against Babar Azam tonight Seems as if Shahid Afridi won the contest against Babar Azam tonight ❤️https://t.co/Mw1sQxiXHM

Arthur continued:

"And it is also about obviously going all the way and not holding back on the field. Pakistan has immense talent and on its day it can beat any team anywhere.”

Regarded as one of the finest batters of the current era, Babar has played 251 international matches for Pakistan, scoring 12270 runs at an average of 49.87.

Poll : 0 votes