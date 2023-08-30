Pakistan captain Babar Azam threw his cap on the ground in frustration as wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan got run out in a bizarre fashion against Nepal in the opening match of Asia Cup 2023.

Rizwan pushed a ball from spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to cover point and ran for a quick single. The fielder, Dependra Singh, collected it, turned and threw it directly at the non-striker's end in one motion.

The Pakistani would have reached the crease but the throw came on the full and he instinctively hesitated stretching his bat out on the final step, fearing that it might hit him. Replays showed that he was still looking at the ball uprightly. So when the ball hit the middle of the middle stump, his bat was still in the air.

Here's a video of the run-out:

Expand Tweet

Babar, clearly disappointed by the end of their 86-run-stand, threw his cap on the ground. Here's a clip of that:

Expand Tweet

The right-hander looked quite composed at the crease for his 44 (50) and had scored six boundaries. It left his side reeling at 111/3 in the first innings.

"No helmet makes it even more bizarre" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Mohammad Rizwan's run-out

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin commenting on the run-out said Rizwan balked out of the run because he wasn't wearing his helmet, which players generally do when the opposition is bowling spin from both ends.

However, Ashwin also thought it was "bizarre" that the Pakistani didn't wear it despite having a penchant for sweep, which carries a risk of being hit on the head.

"The height of the throw made it harder to evade for Rizwan but for someone who generally dives to make his ground all the time while running between the wickets, this is a rare instance of him ducking for cover and the only reason is that he isn’t wearing his helmet," Ashwin posted on X. "He loves sweeping against spin and no helmet makes it even more bizarre. #PAKvsNEP"

Pakistan lost Agha Salman at the score of 124 as well but Babar Azam is still standing firm at the crease. You can catch the live proceedings here.