[WATCH] - Babar gets to his hundred vs NZ in 1st Test with a big six 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam smashed a crackling shot for a six to complete his century against New Zealand in the first Test on Monday, December 26, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Babar carried out a rescue mission for the hosts after tumbling some early wickets in the first session. He was joined by former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as the pair built a solid partnership to come back in the innings.

Babar smashed nine fours en route to his ninth Test hundred. He was stranded on 97 for a while, with Michael Bracewell not letting the Pakistan batting kingpin open his hands.

Babar finally had his moment to reach the three-figure mark and it was one exciting shot that he played to reach the milestone.

He swung his bat with full intent to clear Bracewell's flighted delivery over the mid-wicket boundary for a six. The Pakistan captain followed celebrations by removing his helmet, raising his bat, and embracing Sarfaraz at the other end.

Babar Azam breaks Ricky Ponting's record as captain

Babar surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting to score the most fifty-plus scores by a captain across all formats in a calendar year. Babar has now accumulated 25th 50-plus scores this year - 11 in Tests, eight in ODIs, and six in T20Is. Ponting scored 24 half-centuries in 2005.

Babar (119*) and Sarfaraz (43*) stitched an unbeaten stand of 114 runs for the fifth wicket as Pakistan posted 224/4 in 58 overs at the end of Tea break on Day 1.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand spinners Ajaz Patel and Bracewell turned the ball sharply to induce a couple of stumpings from Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood. It was the first time in Test cricket's history that the first two wickets fell to stumpings.

Imam-ul-Haq became the second wicket of Bracewell, while Tim Southee got Saud Shakeel caught by Henry Nicholls at gully to claim his first wicket after assuming the leadership role in the red-ball format.

