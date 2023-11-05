[Watch] Back-to-back brilliant DRS calls put India in control against South Africa in 2023 World Cup match

India had a field day with the ball as they absolutely blew away South Africa in their 2023 World Cup encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

While Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers with a five-wicket haul, what also stood out was the way they were accurate with the DRS calls. Heinrich Klaasen could have been a real menace for the hosts as he has been superb against both pace and spin this World Cup.

However, when he missed a sweep off Jadeja's bowling, the left-arm spinner was confident that he had trapped Klaasen right in front. After a bit of deliberation where captain Rohit Sharma had an animated discussion with wicketkeeper KL Rahul, they went for a review.

The replays showed that the ball had just pitched in line and had spun enough to make the umpire overturn the decision. The fielders were understandably ecstatic as they weren't expecting it to be three reds on DRS.

Here's the video:

Soon after, another brilliant review followed when Mohammed Shami trapped Rassie van der Dussen in front. The bowler was so confident that he himself made the gesture of a DRS referral and so did wicketkeeper Rahul. Replays once again showed three reds and the Men in Blue were over the moon.

Here's the video:

India consolidate top spot after hammering South Africa

The Men in Blue completed a thumping 243-run win over South Africa at the Eden Gardens as Temba Bavuma and co. just couldn't handle the accuracy and the skills of the Indian bowlers.

With this win, the hosts have secured the top spot in the league phase and will now have a one-week gap after which they face the Netherlands in Bengaluru on November 12. The Proteas will need to find a way to not let this loss affect their momentum.