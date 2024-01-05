[Watch] Bail switch works again as Sajid Khan bowls Alex Carey minutes after the trick

In another hilarious coincidence of a bail switch changing the fortunes of a team, Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan got the important wicket of Alex Carey in Sydney minutes after deploying the trick.

Sajid switched the bails during a break around the 103rd over of the second innings of the Test. On the second ball of the 107th over, he beat Carey with an arm ball that sneaked between his bat and pads, clipped his sweater, and hit the stumps.

It was Sajid's first Test wicket since March 2022. The spinner didn't feature in a single match in 2023.

Carey's dismissal broke the key 84-run partnership between him and Mitchell Marsh (the highest for the Aussies in the match) at just the right moment for the visitors.

From 289/6 at the time of the wicket, Australia collapsed and lost their last four wickets for just 10 runs.

Sajid Khan followed Virat Kohli and Stuart Broad in the bail switch trick

The bail switch trick became popular when recently retired England pacer Stuart Broad did it after being frustrated by seeing Marnus Labuschagne survive a few close chances in the second Ashes Test last year. Labuschagne edged the next ball behind and got out.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, swapped the bails at the striker's end during South Africa's only innings at Centurion amid a big partnership between Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi. A few balls later, Jasprit Bumrah got de Zorzi edging one to the slip cordon.

Kohli tried it again just ahead of the last ball before Stumps on Day 1 of the Newlands Test. Aiden Markram was on strike and looked frustrated with Kohli's trick but managed to survive the ball from Mukesh Kumar.

Markram went on to score a brilliant century but India took home the win in the Test by seven wickets to level the two-match series 1-1.

