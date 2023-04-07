[Watch] Bangladesh, Ireland players give umpire Aleem Dar guard of honor after final Test match

Veteran Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar received a guard of honor from the Ireland and Bangladesh players along with fellow match officials in his final Test as a match official.

The one-off Test between Ireland and Bangladesh concluded on Friday (April 7) with Shakib Al Hasan's men returning victorious by seven wickets on the final day at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The match also marked the final appearance of the 54-year-old Aleem Dar as a match official in Test cricket. Dar opted to step down from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Umpires after 19 years.

Players from both teams and Dar's fellow match officials gave Dar a guard of honor in a bid to pay tribute to the Pakistan umpire.

"I am still keen to continue as an international umpire" - Aleem Dar

Aleem Dar was part of the panel of umpires since it was formed in the year 2002. Dar stood in a total of 436 international matches - 145 Tests, 222 ODIs and 69 T20Is

He was the first Pakistani umpire to be part of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and won the David Shepherd Trophy three years in a row – 2009, 2010 and 2011. Dar was also part of five ICC World Cup tournaments (ODIs) and seven ICC T20 World Cup tournaments.

While announcing his decision to step down from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires on March 16, Dar said:

"It has been a long journey but I have enjoyed every bit of it. I have had the pleasure and honor of umpiring the world over and what I have achieved is something I did not even dream of when I started in the profession."

He added:

"Though I am still keen to continue as an international umpire, I felt it was now the right time, after 19 years on the road to step away from the Elite panel and provide an opportunity to someone from the International Panel. My message to umpires the world over is to work hard, maintain discipline and never stop learning.

"I thank the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and my colleagues on the panel for their support over the years. I would also like to thank my family; without whose support, I could not have gone on for so long. I look forward to continuing to serve the game as an umpire."

Dar has featured in four World Cup final matches, including the 2011 final between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

