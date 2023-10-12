[Watch] Behind the scene moments after India's comprehensive 8-wicket win over Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup

Team India convincingly beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in Delhi on Wednesday to continue their winning juggernaut in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Batting first, the Afghans posted 272/8 in their 50 overs, riding on half-centuries from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai. Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for India, returning with figures of 4/39 off his 10 overs.

In response, it was all Rohit Sharma, who steamrolled the Afghanistan bowlers with a blazing 131-run knock off just 84 balls. Ishan Kishan (47) and Virat Kohli (55*) also made handy contributions as the Men in Blue went home with 90 balls to spare.

It was all laughter after India's comprehensive victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a short clip where the Indian cricketers were seen congratulating each other after the game. They also took time out to talk to the opposition players.

"Many shared moments of laughter 🙌 Let's take you behind the scenes after India's comprehensive win against Afghanistan. #CWC23 | #INDvAFG," ICC captioned the post.

With two wins from as many games now, Team India are currently placed second in the table with four points. New Zealand, who also have four points from two matches, occupy the top spot by virtue of having a better net run rate.

Rohit Sharma and company will next square off against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. The Men in Green have also won both their games so far and will come all guns blazing against the Men in Blue.

"It's quite crucial that we don't worry about the external factors" - Indian skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of Pakistan tie

All eyes will be on the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash on Saturday. Winning the high-voltage clash will be a massive confidence booster for both teams.

When asked what the team's approach will be against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma remarked that they will go in with the same intensity as they did against Afghanistan.

"Just as we looked into this game," Rohit said at the end of the game on Wednesday. "It's quite crucial that we don't worry about the external factors. We need to come and show up on the ground pretty well. Every game for us, we're going to treat it like that.

"We want to focus on what we need to do on that particular day, what the pitch is like and what we need to do. It's about focusing on what we need to as players," he added.

Pakistan have defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in their first two games of the World Cup. They are third in the standings with four points, with India and New Zealand ahead of them.