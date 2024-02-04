England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes proved why he was one of the best glovemen in the business with a fantastic catch of India's Rajat Patidar during Day 3 of the ongoing Test in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, February 4.

Patidar looked good as he had hit a back-foot punch off Rehan Ahmed for a boundary. While the right-hander tried to play the same shot, the ball kept a touch lower and took an under edge.

Ben Foakes got his hands low enough and the ball stuck in his left glove to complete a fine catch. Rajat Patidar was distraught and trudged back to the pavilion.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

It was a hammer blow for India as they had just lost Shreyas Iyer and needed a good partnership to extend their lead further. Patidar would consider himself unlucky as the ball didn't bounce as much as he would have anticipated.

England take first session on a moving Day 3

Although India scored 102 runs in the first session on Day 3, England will be delighted that they could pick up four wickets. James Anderson set the tone for the visitors in the morning with a brilliant spell.

The veteran cleaned up Rohit Sharma with an absolute peach of a delivery and also got Yashasvi Jaiswal to edge one in the slip cordon. Shubman Gill survived a couple of close LBW calls and has made full use of the luck going his way.

Both Gill and Iyer added 81 runs for the third wicket and suddenly it seemed like the hosts were dictating terms. However, skipper Ben Stokes took a fantastic running catch to break the partnership and send Iyer back.

Foakes' brilliant take ensured England took the honors in the first session. All is not lost for India as they still lead by 273 runs and have six wickets in hand. The hosts will need Shubman Gill to convert his start into a big hundred and will hope that Axar Patel and others give him company.

