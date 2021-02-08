Watch: Ben Stokes takes a blinder to dismiss Jasprit Bumrah

Ben Stokes has taken a one-handed stunner to send Jasprit Bumrah packing. The sensational grab from the England all-rounder ended the Indian innings, giving the visitors a huge lead of 241 runs.

James Anderson had two balls left in his over and Bumrah had to survive to ensure Washington Sundar was on strike next over. However, he could only edge a full delivery outside off, and Ben Stokes did the rest by diving to his right and completing a brilliant catch.

As a result, Indian all-rounder Sundar, who was looking good to score his maiden Test hundred, was left stranded stranded on 85*.

Ben Stokes' brilliance ends Team India's underwhelming batting performance

After England scored 578 runs in their first innings, they were always going to put extra pressure on the hosts. Team India did not get the start they wanted, and in no time, were reeling at 73-4.

A sensational partnership from Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant saw the India trying to consolidate their innings. While a freak dismissal ended Pujara's vigil, Pant yet again missed out on a Test hundred.

On the morning of Day 4, the onus was on Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin to bat for as long as possible. The duo added 80 runs for the seventh wicket, but the second new ball did the trick for England.

Ben Stokes is possibly one of the best ever all-round cricketers. He’s exceptional in the slip cordon, is excellent in the deep (in LOIs). Clean hotter & a handy bowler — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 8, 2021

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach and pacer Anderson picked up two wickets each as England bowled out the hosts for 337. Joe Root's team would ideally look to bat till Tea and post a target close to 400 runs.