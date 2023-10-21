[Watch] Ben Stokes tosses his bat in disbelief after being dismissed during ENG vs SA 2023 World Cup match

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' wicket proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the defending champions. A soft dismissal ended his stay at the crease against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup encounter in Mumbai on Saturday, October 21.

The southpaw tried to charge towards Kagiso Rabada to upset his line and length and tried to play it a bit across the line towards mid-on. However, Stokes couldn't middle the ball and it just lobbed back to Rabada.

The speedster was in motion but his reflexes were good enough to complete an easy catch. Stokes was distraught as he tossed his bat in the air in disbelief. Here's the video:

Ben Stokes' dismissal summed up England's day at the office

South Africa set a daunting target of 400 to the defending champions, led by a sensational hundred from Heinrich Klaasen (109). Reeze Hendrics (80) and Marco Jansen (75*) ensured a strong support to the team as well.

While England had the batting, they just couldn't have any momentum in their chase. A number of soft dismissals followed as Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Dawid Malan all went back to the pavilion.

At the end, but it was only Mark Wood (43* off 17) who showed some fight and ensured that they got to 170 before being bundled out. They almost have the same net run rate as Afghanistan and are in ninth position in the points table.