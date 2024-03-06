[Watch] "Best thing to avoid the traffic" - Prithvi Shaw enjoys a kick scooter ride

Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw was recently seen riding a kick scooter. The cricket star cheekily suggested that it was the best way to avoid the Mumbai traffic.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, March 6, Shaw shared a story, in which he can be seen riding an electric kick scooter. He wrote:

"Best thing to avoid the traffic."

Expand Tweet

On the cricketing front, Prithvi Shaw is currently part of Mumbai's squad in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The right-handed batter returned to action following a lengthy injury layoff.

Shaw sustained a knee injury during his county stint with Northamptonshire last year. Before being injured, the talented youngster delighted the onlookers with a record-breaking 244-run knock against Somerset in the One-Day Cup.

He hurt his knee while fielding in his team's clash against Durham. However, he still turned up to bat and delivered a stunning unbeaten innings of 125, helping Northamptonshire clinch a six-wicket victory.

The 24-year-old was ultimately ruled out of the remainder of the season after undergoing scans for his knee injury.

Prithvi Shaw notched up a wonderful century against Chhattisgarh in Ranji Trophy 2024

Prithvi Shaw made a return to competitive cricket with Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024 fixture against Bengal last month. He got off to a decent start in his comeback game but failed to convert it into a big score.

The swashbuckling batter scored 35 runs in 42 balls in the first innings. He didn't get a chance to bat a second time as Mumbai won the match by an innings and four runs.

Shaw made amends in the subsequent encounter against Chattisgarh, slamming an impressive century. He mustered 159 runs off 185 deliveries in his team's first essay. He registered a 45-run score in the second inning.

Shaw has chalked up 394 runs across seven innings in the ongoing season at an average of 56.28. The Ranji Trophy 2024 final will be played between Mumbai and Vidarbha from March 10 to 14.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App