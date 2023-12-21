[Watch] Beth Mooney runs out of luck; falls on stroke of Lunch at Day 1 of India vs Australia one-off Test

Australian opener Beth Mooney was finally dismissed on the last ball before lunch on Day 1 of the one-off Test between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, December 21.

Having already picked three wickets, the hosts were sniffing for one more opportunity before the break and it was Pooja Vastrakar who once again rose to the occasion.

Bowling from round the wicket, Vastrakar unleashed a short-pitched delivery that surprised Beth Mooney. The southpaw tried to fend it away but wasn't in a great position to negotiate it. She could only lob it towards the slip cordon, with Sneh Rana completing a pretty simple catch at first slip.

It was just the wicket that Pooja Vastrakar and the hosts were looking for as Mooney looked set for a big score. Here's a video of the dismissal:

India will be delighted with opening session despite losing the toss

India will take heart from the fact that they have managed to pick up as many as four wickets despite being asked to bowl first.

The hosts got off to a dream start with Phoebe Litchfield getting run-out for a duck and Ellyse Perry being cleaned up by Pooja Vastrakar. From 7/2, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath began to restore and consolidate. McGrath flew out of the blocks and that allowed Mooney to take more time and get into the groove.

While it seemed that McGrath's dropped chance would hurt India, she departed soon after reaching her half-century. The onus was then on Mooney to take advantage of a couple of close LBW calls and convert her start into a big score. However, her wicket has given the hosts two new batters at the crease to attack post lunch.

Australia are currently batting at 103/4 after 29 overs.

