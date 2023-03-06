[Watch] "Bhai Log Ki Demand"- Suryakumar Yadav shares video of playing 'supla shot' in gully cricket

Suryakumar Yadav shared a video on his Instagram story yesterday where he could be seen playing gully cricket in Mumbai. The star India batter played a special 'supla shot' after fans present near him demanded him to play one.

Yadav has made a name for himself with his ability to play shots all across the ground. He is known as 'India's Mr. 360' because of his brilliant batting shots. Gully cricket fans labeled one of his special shots as the 'supla shot'.

Suryakumar Yadav uploaded a video of his 'supla shot' from gully cricket on his Instagram story yesterday evening. He captioned the story as follows:

"Bhai log ki demand. Supla Shot." (Supla Shot, on demand from my brothers)

A Twitter user reshared the same video on his account. You can watch the clip here:

Suryakumar Yadav is currently a part of the Indian Test squad for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

India lead the series 2-1. The fourth Test of the series will take place this week at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Will Suryakumar Yadav get an opportunity to play in the 4th Test against Australia?

India v Australia - 1st Test: Day 2 (Image: Getty)

Suryakumar made his much-awaited Test debut against Australia last month. India selected him in the playing XI for the Nagpur Test, where Yadav played one inning and scored eight runs. He scored a boundary in his 20-ball knock before Nathan Lyon bamboozled him.

Since Shreyas Iyer attained full fitness for the second Test, the Indian team management dropped Yadav from the playing XI. Yadav did not get a place in the team for the third Test either.

India suffered an embarrassing defeat in the previous Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

It will be interesting to see if the team management decides to make some changes and picks Suryakumar in the playing XI for the Ahmedabad Test.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes