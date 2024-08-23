[Watch] "Bhaiya captain to aap hai" - When Ishan Kishan hilariously trolled Rohit Sharma for being dropped despite scoring ODI double ton

Ishan Kishan is among the few Indian batters who have notched up a double hundred in one-day cricket. He scored a scintillating 210 off 131 balls against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2022, a knock which featured 24 fours and 10 sixes.

Not long after, Shubman Gill joined the ODI double centurion club when he slammed 208 off 149 balls in a match against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023. The opening batter hammered 19 fours and nine sixes as India put up 349-8 in their 50 overs and went on to win the game by 12 games.

In a post-match interaction, Rohit Sharma, who has a record three double tons to his name in one-dayers, joined Gill and Kishan for a fun chat. During the conversation, Rohit tried to get cheeky and asked Kishan why he was not picked for the next three matches after he scored a double ton. The latter, however, came up with a brilliant riposte, which left Rohit and Gill in splits.

This is how the conversation went:

Rohit: "Ishan yaar, apne 200 bana k teen match nahi khela yaar." (Ishan, you did not play three games after scoring 200.)

Kishan: "Bhaiya captain to aap hai." (Brother, you are the captain.)

Kishan scored his maiden ODI double century opening the innings against Bangladesh as Rohit was not part of the series. However, once the captain returned for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, Kishan has to vacate his spot, with Gill being preferred as the second opener. The left-hander got a chance to bat at No. 4 against New Zealand due to KL Rahul’s absence.

Ishan Kishan's ODI numbers post his double hundred

Since his one-day double hundred against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2022, Kishan has featured in 17 ODI matches (15 innings) and has scored 456 runs at an average of 35.07 and a strike rate of 93.63, with four half-centuries to his credit.

During this phase, his best of 82 came against Pakistan in Pallekele in September 2023. This knock was preceded by three consecutive fifties - 52, 55 and 77 - all of them coming during the tour of West Indies. The 26-year-old last represented the Men in Blue in an ODI during the 2023 World Cup league match against Afghanistan in Delhi and scored a run-a-ball 47.

Overall, the left-handed batter has so far featured in 27 ODIs in which he has scored 933 runs at an average of 42.40, with one (double) hundred and seven half-centuries.

