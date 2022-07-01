[Watch] Bizarre dismissal as Virat Kohli gets bowled while trying to leave the ball in ENG vs IND Test

The wait for a celebration-worthy Virat Kohli innings continued on Friday as the former India captain lost his stumps for just 11 (19) against England's Matty Potts in the rescheduled fifth Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston.

Potts, who has formed an image of doing the bases right in his short career, kept bowling at the sixth-stump line and a good length to Kohli. The right-hander had a few nervy moments but looked mindful of his off stump. He was happy to leave the deliveries that were too far from his stumps and defended the ones near them.

However, on the second ball of the 25th over, Kohli was caught in two minds. He came forward to defend the out-swinger but decided to leave at the last moment. As Kohli pulled his bat back, the ball sliced off the face and ricocheted onto the stumps.

Here's a video of the wicket:

The match went to an early lunch due to rain and Kohli's wicket came just five overs after the resumption. His couple of good knocks in the warm-up match had raised hopes for a roaring return to Test cricket but that seems still a bit far away.

Shreyas Iyer bristles and goes after Virat Kohli's wicket

Shreyas Iyer replaced Virat Kohli at the crease, hitting a couple of boundaries at the start. However, the hosts expectedly brought out the short-ball ploy soon, peppering him with regular bouncers.

Iyer looked out of sorts on the back foot and eventually inside-edged a pull for a superb catch from the wicketkeeper Sam Billings, leaving India at 98-5.

The onus now lies on Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to push India past 200. The pitch isn't too difficult to play on and a lot of wickets so far have come off lose shots. The duo will have to avoid that while making the best use of England's spinners.

