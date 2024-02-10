[Watch] Bizarre scenes as Australia's Alana King smashes a six off a no-ball despite being hit-wicket during the 3rd ODI against SA

Australia's Alana King was at the center of an epic confusion during the backend of the first innings of the ongoing ODI match against South Africa at the North Sydney Oval on Saturday, February 10.

South African pacer Masabata Klaas probably thought she had dismissed King when the latter dislodged the bails with her bat after smashing a full toss behind square leg.

However, the full toss was above waist height and the square leg umpire had made the no-ball signal, making the potential hit-wicket redundant. Instead, Alana King scored six runs as she put the ball beyond the boundary and also got a free hit due to the waist-height no-ball.

The facial expressions of the Australian batters as well as Masabata Klaas spoke volumes about the confusion created.

Here's how it all panned out:

Apart from that error, Masabata Klaas had a fine outing with the ball. She conceded 56 runs in her nine overs but also picked up four wickets.

Beth Mooney and Alana King's handy partnership helped Australia post a competitive total

Australia's innings was a bit of a start-stop as several set batters got dismissed against the run of play just when they looked good for a big score. Just when it seemed that a partnership was developing that would take the hosts to a mammoth total, South Africa kept fighting back with breakthroughs.

Klaas' four-wicket haul was well supported by the veteran Marizanne Kapp, who was super-economical with her figures of 1/28. Beth Mooney remained unbeaten on 82* as the hosts posted a competitive target of 278.

The visitors have already lost skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch at the time of writing and are in the ninth over of their chase with 36 runs on the board. They will need a strong partnership to stay in the game and try to clinch the series decider.

