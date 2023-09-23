[Watch] Bizarre scenes as Bangladesh call back Ish Sodhi despite running him out at non-striker's end

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud ran out New Zealand's Ish Sodhi at the non-striker's end during the second ODI between the two nations in Dhaka on Saturday, September 23.

Sodhi tried to back to back up from the non-striker's end to get on strike, but Mahmud was clever enough to dislodge the bails and found the leg-spinner short of his crease. As per the new ICC rules, it was always a legitimate dismissal and Sodhi was asked to make the long walk back to the pavilion.

However, after some deliberation with the on-field umpire, captain Liton Das decided to withdraw and appeal and called Ish Sodhi back. The batter was delighted as he went and hugged Hasan Mahmud.

Here's a video of the entire drama that un folded on the field:

Ish Sodhi's cameo could hurt Bangladesh

It was the 46th over of New Zealand's innings when Das decided to withdraw the appeal and let Ish Sodhi continue his innings. However, Sodhi added 18 more valuable runs after that and ensured that the Kiwis crossed the 250-run mark before getting bowled out.

While the 'Spirit of cricket' topic continues to be a point of debate, one could only wonder if Liton Das would have called the batter back had it been a crucial game of the World Cup.

These extra runs could hurt Bangladesh as they have already gotten off to a poor start. With five wickets already down before reaching the 100-run mark, they need a partnership to stay in the chase.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson (c), Trent Boult.