[Watch] Bizarre scenes as Mushfiqur Rahim adjudged out handling the ball on second attempt during BAN vs NZ 2nd Test

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim was a part of a comedy of errors as he was dismissed handling the ball during Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 6.

In the 41st over of the innings, Mushfiqur defended a delivery from Kyle Jamieson and felt it was heading back onto his stumps. Bizarrely, the right-hander used his glove to deflect the ball away. Replays showed that the ball would not have gone onto the stumps, making the veteran batter's action look even more baffling.

Interestingly, Mushfiqur had already tried the same thing earlier in the second session. It almost seemed like he had no idea that handling the ball with the glove wasn't allowed. Here's the video of the initial attempt and then the dismissal:

Bangladesh on the mat after Mushfiqur Rahim's dismissal

After winning the first Test, Bangladesh would have hoped to carry that momentum into a game that could potentially help them win a historic series. However, things haven't gone the way they wanted so far as the hosts have already lost six wickets at the time of writing with not even 150 runs on the board.

At 47/4, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shahadat Hossain came together and took their team past the three-figure mark with a crucial partnership. However, both batters have perished and the hosts are scrambling to get as many runs as they can from the lower order.

New Zealand now have the chance to wrap up the first innings quickly and potentially try and bat Bangladesh out of the Test match.

Bangladesh XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel.