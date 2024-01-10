[Watch] Bizarre strike-change mistake from Marnus Labuschagne leads to his dismissal during Match 32 of BBL 2023/24

Australian star batter Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed after a rather surprising series of events during the 32nd game of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 between the Brisbane Heat and the Perth Scorchers on Wednesday, January 10.

Labuchagne was looking good as he scored 45 runs off 32 deliveries. However, on the 33rd delivery he faced, the right-hander could only edge one behind to the keeper while trying to guide it towards the third-man fence.

While the dismissal seemed straightforward, it was the series of events leading to the dismissal that made it a bizarre one. In the 10th over of the innings, Marnus Labuschagne took a single off the final delivery by tucking it towards square leg.

However, inexplicably, his partner Sam Billings faced the first ball of the next over, dabbing a delivery towards point for a single. Labuschagne was out on the next ball, meaning he could have probably avoided being dismissed had he rightfully kept the strike.

The on-field commentators were baffled too as neither the players nor the on-field umpires could spot the mistake. Here's the video:

Michael Neser's explosive finish ensured Marnus Labuschagne's dismissal didn't cost Brisbane Heat

Marnus Labuschagne's wicket could have been a body blow for Brisbane Heat as he was building a crucial partnership with Sam Billings. At 91/5, it seemed like the Perth Scorchers were ahead in the game.

However, all-rounder Michael Neser played a blistering knock of 64* off just 30 balls that included seven fours and three sixes. His 80-run-stand for the sixth wicket with Billings ensured the Heat posted a mammoth 191/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Scorchers haven't gotten off to the best of starts as they lost Zak Crawley early. Sam Whiteman just departed at the time of writing with the scoreboard reading 40/2 at the end of the powerplay.

