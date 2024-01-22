Paarl Royals’ Bjorn Fortuin came up with KL Rahul’s trademark celebrations after taking back-to-back wickets against MI Cape Town at Boland Park in the SA20 on Sunday.

In the opening over of MI Cape Town's run chase, Fortuin bowled an arm ball down the leg side, with van der Dussen trying to flick it away. There was a faint inside edge to wicketkeeper Jos Butter, who took a brilliant catch down the leg side.

Fortuin then cleaned up Dewald Brevis by bowling a pitched-up delivery on the middle stump. The right-handed batter tried to defend but the ball went through the gap between the bat and pad to hit the leg stump.

Following two quick dismissals, Fortuin closed his ears to mock the critics.

Dussen, in particular, was coming on the back of excellent form with scores of 104, 41, and 41, respectively, in his last three outings for MI Cape Town.

With the early dismissals, Fortuin handed the Paarl Royals an early advantage over MI Cape Town. He finished with an exceptional spell of 3/15 and returned to form, having gone wicketless in his last three out of four games.

Paarl Royals beat MI Cape Town by 59 runs to go top of the SA20 points table

A clinical all-around performance helped Paarl Royals beat MI Cape Town by 59 runs on Sunday. With the win, they surged to the top of the SA20 points table with four wins in the first five games.

Asked to bat first, Paarl Royals posted 162/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler starred with the bat. Roy hit 69 runs off 46 deliveries with the help of one maximum and eight boundaries.

Meanwhile, Buttler slammed 54 off 42 in a knock laced with one six and five boundaries. The duo put on a 116-run stand for the opening wicket.

Nuwan Thusara emerged as the pick of the MI Cape Town bowlers, returning with figures of 2/27, while Thomas Kaber bagged one wicket.

In response, Paarl Royals bundled out MI Cape Town for 103 in 18.2 overs. Bjorn Fortuin bagged three wickets, while Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, and Tabraiz Shamsi settled for two wickets apiece.

Connor Esterhuizen (32 off 36), Lian Livingstone (22 off 16), and Sam Curran (18 off 27) got starts but failed to take their team past the finish line.

Click here to check out the full Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town SA20 game's scorecard.

