Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini recently sang a classic Bollywood song ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein’, with Ravichandran Ashwin beside him.

Ntini's video, which was likely shot during the two-match Test series between India and South Africa that ended in a 1-1 draw, went viral on X.

Ashwin looked embarrassed and put his hands on his face as Ntini 'sang' the popular song.

The original song was composed by Sahir Ludhianvi and sung by legendary singers Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar.

Nitini, meanwhile, represented the Proteas in 101 Tests, 173 ODIs, and 10 T20Is, bagging 662 international wickets across formats, including 62 scalps against India.

He has also played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 46-year-old covered India's recent tour of South Africa as a cricket commentator.

Ravichandran Ashwin is nominated for ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, has been nominated for ICC’s Men’s Test Cricket of the Year 2023 award alongside Australia’s Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, and England’s Joe Root.

In 2023, Ashwin scalped 41 wickets in seven Tests. The veteran off-spinner was adjudged Player of the Series for bagging 25 wickets in four Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests, with India winning the series by a 2-1 margin.

He also contributed 150 runs in eight innings, including a half-century against West Indies in Queen’s Park Oval. Ashwin, however, failed to deliver in the opening Test against South Africa, managing just one wicket. He was equally flop with the bat with scores of eight and a duck across two innings.

Ashwin will next be in action during a five-match Test series against England at home. The opening Test will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad from January 25.

The 37-year-old needs 10 wickets to complete 500 wickets in Tests. Only former India captain Anil Kumble (619) has taken more wickets for India in Tests.

