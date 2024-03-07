[Watch] Bollywood star Akshay Kumar claims two wickets in Indian Street Premier League 2024 match

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s bowling skills were on display during the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024 exhibition match between his team Khiladi XI and Sachin Tendulkar’s Master 11. He took two wickets even as his team went on to lose the match by five runs.

Batting first in the star-studded exhibition match played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane on Wednesday, March 6, Tendulkar’s Master 11 put up 95/7 on the board in their 10 overs in the tennis ball tournament. Tendulkar top-scored with 30 off 17, while Yusuf Pathan contributed 21 off 10.

For Khiladi XI, Akshay claimed two wickets. He dismissed Rishabh Chavan for 2 with a short of length delivery that the left-handed batter miscued while attempting the pull shot. Buoyed by his success, the Bollywood actor attempted another shortish delivery and was rewarded again with the wicket of Elvish Yadav (1) in the same over. The batter failed to control his pull stroke and gave a simple catch.

Chasing a target of 96, Khiladi XI were held to 89/6 in their 10 overs in the Indian Street Premier League 2024 match as Master 11 registered a five-run win.

Naman Ojha was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the chase, while Robin Uthappa was out for 2. Akshay also fell for 7 runs. Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui, who had earlier claimed Tendulkar’s wicket, impressed with the bat as well, scoring a run-a-ball 26.

Indian Street Premier League 2024: Teams and live streaming details

A total of six teams are part of the inaugural Indian Street Premier League - Majhi Mumbai, Srinagar Ke Veer, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Chennai Singams, Bangalore Strikers and Tiigers of Kolkata.

The Mumbai franchise is owned by Amitabh Bachchan, Srinagar by Akshay Kumar, Hyderabad by Ram Charan, Chennai by Suriya Sivakumar, Bangalore by Hrithik Roshan and Kolkata by Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor.

All the matches of the tennis ball tournament will be held at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.

Sony Sports Ten 2 will live telecast all the ISPL 2024 matches from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM IST, while the live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app as well as the website.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is the chief mentor of the Indian Street Premier League, while Ashish Shelar and Amol Kale are part of the tournament’s core committee.

