[WATCH] Bosch and Drakes go berserk as SKN clobber 34 runs in 20th over vs BBR in CPL 2023

Corbin Bosch (38* off 12) and Dominic Drakes (20* off 14) demonstrated impressive big-hitting skills as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) smashed 34 runs in the 20th over of their innings against Barbados Royals (BBR) in match number 10 of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023. The late surge went in vain though as Barbados Royals chased down a target of 198 to clinch victory by six wickets.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, SKN were 147/6 after 18 overs. Sixteen runs came in the penultimate over bowled by Obed McCoy before Bosch and Drakes went berserk in the last over bowled by Nyeem Young.

Young began with a wide after which the first legal ball of the 20th over was whacked over deep mid-wicket for a maximum by Drakes. The next delivery was a no-ball, a beamer, and Bosch smashed the free-hit delivery for four down the ground for four.

A slower one followed, which Bosch managed to slam over deep midwicket for a six. Another six came off the penultimate delivery as Bosch, clubbed a pitched-up delivery on off over cow corner. After a wide, another no-ball followed as a beamer was top-edged off an attempted switch hit by Bosch over the keeper’s head for six.

Young had to be taken out of the attack for bowling two beamers. Jason Holder bowled the final delivery of the innings and conceded only one run as SKN ended their innings on 197/6. Earlier, opener Andre Fletcher top-scored for the batting side with 51 off 38 balls. For BBR, leg-spinner Qais Ahmad starred with 2/16 from his four overs.

Bosch, Drakes cameos in vain as Rovman Powell powers BBR to victory

Chasing 198, Barbados Royals got over the line in 18.3 overs, with six wickets in hand. Skipper Rovman Powell led from the front, hammering an unbeaten 67 off 29 balls, a knock featuring five fours and as many sixes.

There were good contributions from a number of other batters as SKN bowlers could not build any pressure on the BBR batters. Opening the innings, Rahkeem Cornwall slammed 38 off 15 balls, striking three fours and four sixes.

Kyle Mayers (31 off 17), Alick Athanaze (30 off 28), and Holder (24 off 20) also played handy knocks in the chase. For SKN, Drakes claimed 2/37, while Bosch and Ashmead Nedd picked up one wicket each.